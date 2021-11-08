Education notebook: Union schools seeking bicycles; vaccine clinic set

Union Public Schools is accepting new and gently used bicycles and new bicycle helmets through Nov. 19 for its annual Bikes for Kids program. The district’s manufacturing and automotive students will with area professionals to refurbish the bicycles, which are in turn given to local children.

Donations may be dropped off at the Union Collegiate Academy at 6636 S. Mingo Road on weekdays while school is in session.

Administration moves: On Nov. 1, Union Public Schools announced that Executive Director of Secondary Education John Federline is now an assistant superintendent for the district.

In his new role, Federline will continue to oversee secondary education, as well as guide the development of both Union’s five-year strategic plan and its next bond package. A Union alumnus, Federline has worked for the district since 2005.

Comment period: The Oklahoma State Department of Education is soliciting feedback on the state academic standards for math, physical education, health and world languages through Dec. 7.

Application season: The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence is accepting applications through Feb. 1, 2022, from fifth and eighth grade teachers interested in its annual Colonial Williamsburg Teacher Institute.