Education notebook: Oklahoma districts get $29 million for school buses

The wheels on the bus: The Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday that 16 Oklahoma school districts and a CareerTech campus will receive almost $29 million in federal grant funds to purchase electric and zero emission buses.

Recipients include Tulsa, Beggs, Grove, Oilton, Pocola, Webbers Falls, McAlester, Earlsboro, Lone Grove, Geronimo, Clinton, Chickasha, Nashoba, Sentinel, Buffalo Valley, Shawnee and the Talihina campus of the Kiamichi Technology Center.

Money, money, money: The Oklahoma State Department of Education is partnering with DonorsChoose to distribute $6 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to be used for classroom materials.

OSDE will provide up to $800 for individual proposals, available on a first-come, first-served basis for one project per classroom teacher. Requests must be for materials that will be directly used by students rather than for professional development costs.

An online portal will open up at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday on DonorsChoose.org for teachers to submit their proposals with the submission day determined by their school district’s area code. Tuesday is for school districts in the 580 area code, Wednesday for school districts in the 918 area code and Thursday is for school districts in the 405 area code.

The portal will remain open each day until all the funds for that area code have been claimed. Any project started or posted to DonorsChoose before a district’s application date will not be eligible for CLASS Grant 2.0 funding.

To be eligible, applicants must teach full-time in-person at an Oklahoma public school, charter school or Bureau of Indian Education school. Along with teachers, speech pathologists, media specialists, counselors, reading specialists and occupational/speech therapists are eligible to submit projects for possible funding.

Loading up the bike rack: Union High School’s manufacturing and automotive students are accepting donations of new and gently used children’s and youth bicycles and new helmets for its annual Bikes for Kids program.

Donations may be dropped off at Union Collegiate Academy, 6636 S. Mingo Road, between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. through Dec. 1.

Community event: In collaboration with Supporters of Families with Sickle Cell Disease, Tulsa Public Schools’ Parent Resource Center is hosting a fall festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 525 E. 46th St. North. The free event is open to the public.

COVID-19 by the numbers: Five area districts and one charter school published updated COVID-19 case counts Friday.

Bartlesville Public Schools reported four cases among employees and two among students.

Berryhill and Glenpool did not have any reported cases among students or staff.

Collinsville Public Schools reported one case among staff and two cases among students.

Tulsa Public Schools reported five cases among students and one case among employees.

Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences reported three cases among students and one among staff.

Skiatook Public Schools did not publish an updated case count by the close of business Friday.

Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Claremore, Coweta, Jenks, Mounds, Liberty, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Sperry, Union and Wagoner are not publishing updated case counts at this time.

School board calendar: Owasso’s board of education has a special meeting on Monday.

Lone Star’s board of education is scheduled to meet on Tuesday.

