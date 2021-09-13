Education notebook: Broken Arrow Public Schools host job fair

Pryor Public Schools signed a memorandum of understanding Friday with Tango Flight, a STEM-focused non-profit organization that works with schools in nine states.

Using curriculum developed in collaboration with Wichita State University and the Airbus Foundation, Pryor students will be able to build an FAA-certified aircraft in school starting with the 2022-2023 school year.

Help wanted: Broken Arrow Public Schools’ transportation department is hosting a job fair Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the north parking lot of the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center. Interested applicants are asked to bring a copy of their driver’s license and a resume.

Mask on: Dove Public Charter Schools, which operates two charter schools in Tulsa, is now requiring masks for all staff, students and visitors in its buildings, regardless of vaccination status. Families can request an exemption in writing for documented medical, religious or personal reasons.

Award-winning teacher: Owasso Public Schools’ Wendy Stokes was named the National Johnson-O’Malley Association’s Region 3A Teacher of the Year. A Native American literature teacher at Owasso’s 6th and 7th Grade Center, Stokes will be recognized at the organization’s national conference on Sept. 28.