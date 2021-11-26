Education department says permanent rules coming 'soon' on teaching race, gender in OK public schools

“Our intent is and has always been to publish in December or January,” said the spokeswoman, Carrie Burkhart.

In a written statement to the World, Hofmeister reiterated her commitment to follow through on the adoption of permanent rules.

“First and foremost, I am opposed to critical race theory in schools and the adoption of any radical political agenda as part of K-12 curriculum,” she said. “As for the HB 1775 rules, the Oklahoma State Department of Education plans to follow the rulemaking process, as we always have. This process begins soon, and it will include the very important step of allowing public comment. In the meantime, the emergency rules, which have been approved by the State Board of Education and the governor, will stand.”

House Bill 1775 prohibits teaching that one race or sex is inherently superior to another and that anyone, by virtue of their race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.

It was co-authored by Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, and Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, who both signed November's letter to the state Department of Education.