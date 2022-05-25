Education as reconciliation discussed at 2022 John Hope Franklin Symposium

Academic, author and commentator Michael Eric Dyson gives the keynote speech for the 2022 John Hope Franklin National Reconciliation in America Symposium at the University of Tulsa’s Lorton Performance Center on Wednesday evening.
Manuela Soldi, Tulsa World
Michael Eric Dyson, centennial chair at Vanderbilt University, speaks about racial reconciliation at the John Hope Franklin National Reconciliation in America Symposium on Wednesday.
To have true reconciliation and justice, the United States and its citizens have to be educated on even the "uncomfortable" topics of race in U.S. history, said Michael Eric Dyson, the keynote speaker at the 2022 John Hope Franklin National Reconciliation in America Symposium.
Focusing on recent education issues, like book banning and so-called "anti-CRT" legislation across the country, Dyson led Wednesday evening's public community event on the University of Tulsa campus in a spirited speech on how America can reach true reconciliation and unity through education.
"There can be no reconciliation without justice, without reparations, without restitution and without confronting the vicious impediments and obstacles that continue to prevent the flourishing of communities," Dyson said to start his speech.
"We talk about those survivors of those heinous acts that happened in '21 a century ago, and it is not simply about pointing fingers. It is about acknowledging the pain, because America is caught up in denial right now."
Reconciliation is a means to a greater future and a means to an end to injustice, Dyson said.
Thinking of education as reconciliation is critical to achieving that end to injustice, he said. Reconciliation is about bringing all people together after systemic separation, but for America to achieve that unity, it has to be honest about what caused the separation.
"In order to do that, education is critical, but do you really want to be educated?" Dyson said. "Jesus looks at the man who's begging to be healed, and he says, 'Do you really want to be well?' Do we (the U.S.) really want to be educated?
Dyson further questioned whether the U.S. truly wants to be educated on its past when that means making itself aware of its past ignorance and systemic racism.
But, with the amount of anti-critical race theory, or CRT, rhetoric used by conservatives today, Dyson said, any racial issue some people don't want to talk about gets turned into "CRT" and is deemed not worth confronting.
"You don't know the difference between CRT and 'OPP' (a rap song by Naughty by Nature)," Dyson said. "Here we are: We say we are interested in education, interested in making people aware, but we're against critical race theory."
Explaining critical race theory as an approach to viewing the American legal and government framework as systemically racist, Dyson, the centennial chair at Vanderbilt University, said the theory is mostly taught at the college level in legal and scholarly discussions.
"Ain't nobody teaching critical race theory in fifth grade," Dyson said. "But when they (conservatives and right-wing politicians) attack critical race theory and allow that to metastasize across the horizon of intellectual engagement, anything talking about race that they don't like is made to be 'critical race theory.'"
Topics like enslavement, Jim Crow Laws, even the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, Dyson said, are all under attack and threatened for removal from the teaching of history.
Any topic that can be seen as making "young white kids uncomfortable" is under the banner of critical race theory, but "education is about discomfort," Dyson said.
He said he himself was made uncomfortable when confronted with his ignorance of history, but he said discomfort in education helps people learn what needs to change in society.
"Education is critical to reconciliation because you've got to know what you're reconciling with and for and what was at stake," he said. "And what was at stake was the history of inequality in the nation.
"Education is critical because it awakens us and makes us aware of our own bigotry and blindness.
"We will have reconciliation when we have truth and justice."
13 years ago: Tulsa scholar, writer John Hope Franklin dies at age 94
Reconciliation Park
Reconciliation Park
Reconciliation Park
Reconciliation Park
Reconciliation Park
Reconciliation Park
Reconciliation Park
Reconciliation Park
Reconciliation Park
Reconciliation Park
Reconciliation Park
Reconciliation Park
Reconciliation Park
Reconciliation Park
Reconciliation Park
Reconciliation Park
Reconciliation Park
Reconciliation Park
Reconciliation Park
Reconciliation Park
12 months for just $29.99
Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921
Throwback Tulsa: Portrait of John Hope Franklin hung at the state Capitol in 2012
The most popular choice for a newly consolidated north Tulsa school
John Hope Franklin's father, attorney B.C. Franklin
Born Jan. 2, 1915 in Rentiesville, Oklahoma
John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Center
John Hope Franklin's son, John W. Franklin
Author of many books
Wrote and edited two autobiographies, for his father and himself
1947 book “From Slavery to Freedom”
Awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1995
1997 Peggy V. Helmerich Distinguished Author Award winner
2004 Oklahoma Governor's Arts Award recipient
John Hope Franklin Boulevard in Tulsa
John Hope Franklin Park
1921 Tulsa Race Riot Commission
John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park groundbreaking
Death in March 25, 2009 at age 94
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Four decades after he was acquitted, the latest DNA testing in the case, although officially inconclusive, strongly suggests Gene Leroy Hart's involvement, officials say, while eliminating several other potential suspects.
On equal footing with the absence of defending champion Phil Mickelson and the looming threat of the LIV Golf Series, another controversial subject has dominated the conversation this week at Southern Hills: the cost of alcohol.
Academic, author and commentator Michael Eric Dyson gives the keynote speech for the 2022 John Hope Franklin National Reconciliation in America Symposium at the University of Tulsa’s Lorton Performance Center on Wednesday evening.