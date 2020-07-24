2020-07-25 ne-drowning p1

An Edmond woman drowned when she jumped off some rocks into Lake Keystone on Friday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file

 Mike Simons

An Edmond woman drowned in Keystone Lake on Friday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Lindsey Thomas, 30, was near the north bank of the Keystone Dam area west of Sand Springs when she jumped off some rocks into the water and didn’t resurface just before 4 p.m., troopers reported.

A friend pulled her out of about 4 feet of water almost immediately, the report states, but emergency medical personnel pronounced her dead about 40 minutes later.

Thomas was not wearing a personal flotation device, according to the report.

Tags

Staff Writer

Kelsy graduated Oklahoma State University with a degree in multimedia journalism and joined the Tulsa World in 2019. She covers breaking news and is passionate about people, social justice and law enforcement. Phone: (918) 581-8455

Recommended for you