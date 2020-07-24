An Edmond woman drowned in Keystone Lake on Friday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Lindsey Thomas, 30, was near the north bank of the Keystone Dam area west of Sand Springs when she jumped off some rocks into the water and didn’t resurface just before 4 p.m., troopers reported.
A friend pulled her out of about 4 feet of water almost immediately, the report states, but emergency medical personnel pronounced her dead about 40 minutes later.
Thomas was not wearing a personal flotation device, according to the report.