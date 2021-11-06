Editorial: Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum's state of the city address recognizes strength rising out of a 'century share of calamities'

The resilience of Tulsans in the face of historic challenges deservedly received equal attention from Mayor G.T. Bynum at the annual state of the city address as his thoughts on the future.

At an event hosted by the Tulsa Regional Chamber on Thursday, Bynum called the last two years a “century’s share of calamity.” But, ever the optimist, the mayor said this is the “greatest moment of growth and transformation in my lifetime.”

The two issues are linked. A city that can survive disasters in health, economics and environment without needing major municipal service cuts or federal bailouts will find a way to prosperity.

Tulsa started down this bumpy road with the 2019 floods that lasted for months. The once-in-a-century pandemic ushered in crowded hospitals, overworked health care workers, economic shutdown and uncertainties in education. Businesses closed, unemployment spiked, oil prices tanked and inflation rose.

Don’t forget the polar vortex causing the worst frigid temperatures since the 2007 ice storm, and the city’s most severe cyberattack in its history.

Bynum pointed to the myriad of collaboration throughout the city to get through these lingering emergencies. We echo that gratitude.