Editorial: SB 639 and HB 2504 aren't just bad bills. They're bad faith.

Can you take the state of Oklahoma at its word?

Two issues currently pending before the Oklahoma Legislature — one in higher education, the other in health — test nothing less than the willingness of our state leaders to honor the state’s implied promises.

In both cases, the Legislature is considering rewriting the tacit assumptions of longstanding arrangements so completely that their very meaning will be changed. The state will be essentially reneging on its promises.

Senate Bill 639 would require students in the Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship program to repay their scholarships if they don’t graduate with a bachelor’s degree within six years.

House Bill 2504 would give the governor’s appointee a veto over future executive directors of the Tulsa and Oklahoma County health departments.

On a surface level, either idea might seem modest, but that isn’t the case. Both would undo assumptions relied on by huge groups of people.