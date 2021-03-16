Editorial: Oklahoma should release low-risk, ill inmates to make room to hold dangerous prisoners longer

Desperately sick prison inmates serving lengthy sentences are a draining expense on the state, a security risk in the facilities where they are housed and, often, very little danger to society.

Recently, the state Senate passed Senate Bill 320, a smart-on-crime measure that securely expands the state’s medical parole process without great risk to public safety.

Sen. Jessica Garvin, the bill’s Republican author, points out that the state prison system is at 107% of capacity and some of the most expensive inmates to hold are the sickest ones.

Those inmates are little risk to society, but at high risk inside prisons.

The state’s current compassionate release rules have been interpreted to include only those near death or dying, leaving a large population of individuals with chronic, debilitating illnesses who are no longer a threat to public safety, Garvin said.

DOC records indicate the state granted medical parole to only 12 people last year.