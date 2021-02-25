Editorial: No need to weaken the independence of Tulsa County Health Department

We suspect political retribution in a bill that would weaken the autonomy of the Tulsa and Oklahoma county health departments and put more control in the governor’s hands.

Politics has no place in public health.

Even if that’s not the case, we see nothing good coming from House Bill 2504.

The bill, written by Rep. Chris Kannady, R-Oklahoma City, would give the state health commissioner — chosen by the governor — an essential veto in the hiring of the county health director and authority to “ensure administrative alignment” of activities with the state.

That means the local health board is no longer truly autonomous, especially if it disagrees with the state commissioner or his boss, the governor.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Tulsans have depended on the leadership of Tulsa City-County Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart, who stayed above politics and stuck with data.

Dart’s straight-forward and honest approach has been backed by science and statistics. He has provided consistency and calm during a chaotic and uneasy time.

This sometimes put him at odds with Gov. Kevin Stitt.