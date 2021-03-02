Editorial: Bill would move school elections for better voter turnout

The most recent Tulsa Public Schools board election was decided by 379 voters. That isn’t unusual.
It’s rare for school board races to attract even a modest 5% of voters; it’s typically closer to 1%.
School board elections are held on a calendar separate from other races, resulting in extraordinarily low voter turnout.
Senate Bill 962 from Speaker Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, seeks to align school board elections with the traditional November general election. It will generate more participation by putting school candidates on a ballot with other top-ballot races.
It’s a good idea that ought to have been done years ago.
The proposal simply moves the April school board elections to November. Primary elections would be held in September.
Grouping races together makes a significant difference in voter participation.
Last year, when TPS moved its school board District 5 runoff to June due to the pandemic, it attracted 11,627 voters. That ballot also featured primary races for congressional and state races.
In the February primary vote for that same TPS seat, only 2,429 voters showed up — a 379% increase by just joining a ballot with other races.
Oklahoma education deserves the same focus on its elected officials as other government levels.
School boards are responsible for the operation of districts, from hiring and evaluating superintendents to approving how budgets will be spent. They decide calendars, curriculum, dress codes and student programs.
Yet, its elected members are put into power by shamefully low voter interest.
Many residents likely do not know who represents them on their local school board.
A more streamlined election cycle psychologically prioritizes school board races in the minds of voters. Candidates will be able to tap into the voter forums, guides and other election-related outreach organizations.
Education has been a top election issue for years. It makes sense to put its elected leaders on the same ballot as other government representatives.
The change of election date has the potential of creating more active and informed voters about school issues. Lawmakers ought to pass the proposal.