Editorial: Bill would move school elections for better voter turnout

Oklahoma education deserves the same focus on its elected officials as other government levels.

School boards are responsible for the operation of districts, from hiring and evaluating superintendents to approving how budgets will be spent. They decide calendars, curriculum, dress codes and student programs.

Yet, its elected members are put into power by shamefully low voter interest.

Many residents likely do not know who represents them on their local school board.

A more streamlined election cycle psychologically prioritizes school board races in the minds of voters. Candidates will be able to tap into the voter forums, guides and other election-related outreach organizations.

Education has been a top election issue for years. It makes sense to put its elected leaders on the same ballot as other government representatives.

The change of election date has the potential of creating more active and informed voters about school issues. Lawmakers ought to pass the proposal.