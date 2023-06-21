For the second time in three years, the Edison High School Screamin’ Eagle Marching Band is having to recalibrate its sole fundraiser thanks to extenuating circumstances.

Director Doug Styers, Edison students and parents spent their Saturday in an open field just east of 101st Street and Memorial Drive, preparing the band’s annual fireworks stand.

Along with pitching a tent and unloading a truckload of inventory, the students and band boosters made a few early sales before calling it a day and in compliance with their insurance policy, leaving a parent to keep an eye on the stand as a precautionary measure.

And then the storm rolled in.

“I called the parent who was out there at 12:18 a.m. Sunday and she said it was quiet,” Edison band booster treasurer Misti Ryan said. “At 12:21 a.m., she texted me that the tent and everything else was gone.”

Instead of spending Sunday attempting to sell sparklers and smoke bombs, the Edison band community spent the day taking stock of what inventory was left unharmed. Their supplier, TNT Fireworks, is providing a restock and the band will not be out of pocket for the damaged goods. However, until the new inventory comes in, the options are a bit limited under the Screamin’ Eagle Band’s replacement tent.

“We’re just kind of rebuilding right now,” Styres said.

In recent years, the band has had up to 80 students participate with each student expected to work at least two shifts at the stand. Although band members are charged a fee to pay for shirts and a few other tangible needs, the fireworks sale proceeds cover most, if not all of the operating costs for the upcoming year’s marching season.

For example, the cost to license music for the band’s performances is about $2,500 per year. The dry cleaning bill for uniforms is another $2,500. Props and equipment for the color guard are an additional $2,000 per year, while transportation to and from competitions ranges from $1,000 to $2,000 per contest, depending on the event’s location.

In 2022 alone, the band earned $27,000 from selling fireworks.

“It keeps us afloat,” Styers said. “Marching band is not cheap and this is what helps us keep the band fees lower for our kids and more affordable for parents. For a couple of weeks’ worth of hard work, it is worth it.”

This is the second time in three years that the band’s fireworks sales have had to deal with unexpected inventory issues. In 2021, more than $16,000 worth of explosives were stolen from a stand operated by the band.

However, even with the two incidents, both Styres and Ryan said the band’s fireworks stands have had bigger payoffs than simply the financial aspect.

“Yes, it is frustrating, but it’s so important for the kids to be able to participate in this program,” Ryan said. “It’s a place where they can belong, they can be themselves, they can really improve upon themselves and set themselves up for opportunities, like music scholarships.

“These kids have fun and they learn how to work together in band. When we get to the end of the stand season and the students find out how much they’ve made, it’s such a good experience for them to see how all of their hard work pays off.”

