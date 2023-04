Easter this year is April 9, but the egg hunts often start around Tulsa the weekend before the holiday.

The Great Egg Hunt at Chandler Park was hosted by Tulsa County Parks and Recreation, with 30,000 eggs strewn across an area the size of four baseball fields.

The fun continues at Reed Park, 4233 S. Yukon Ave., with an Easter event for dogs and their owners at 2 p.m. Sunday, followed by a community egg hunt at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.