Eastbound lanes of I-244 closed after wreck, diesel fuel spill

Eastbound travel on Interstate 244/U.S. 412 has been closed while crews work to clean up spilled diesel after a collision involving five vehicles late Monday morning.

According to Tulsa Fire Department, hazmat crews were called to the interstate near the Memorial Drive ramp around 11:30 a.m.

Southbound traffic from Oklahoma 11 also was backed up by the collision. Drivers should avoid the area until the fuel can be cleared from the roadway, authorities say.

The eastbound SH-11 ramp to eastbound I-244 is also closed, according to state authorities.

