Eastbound Broken Arrow Expressway ramps from U.S. 169 closed after wreck involving Tulsa police SUV
  • Updated
The entrance ramps from U.S. 169 to the eastbound Broken Arrow Expressway are closed because of a wreck involving a Tulsa police SUV.

The police officer had stopped to help after a car ran out of gas, and a pickup ran into the back of the Tulsa Police Department SUV, Lt. Jennifer Murphy said at the scene.

The officer had seen the stalled vehicle with people pushing it while on his way home after working his shift and stopped to help, Murphy said.

The SUV was a distance away from where the officer was with the stalled car and others who were helping when the crash occurred, so they were not injured, she said.

The woman who was driving the pickup was taken to a hospital but was stable, Murphy said.

The SUV is blocking two eastbound lanes just east of U.S. 169.

Eastbound traffic on the Broken Arrow Expressway is reduced to one inside lane while the crash is investigated and cleared.

The crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m.

