Eastbound Broken Arrow Expressway near U.S. 169 reopened after wreck involving Tulsa police SUV

The eastbound lanes of the Broken Arrow Expressway near U.S. 169 have been reopened after a wreck involving a Tulsa police SUV.

The police officer had stopped to help after a car ran out of gas, and a pickup ran into the back of the Tulsa Police Department SUV, Lt. Jennifer Murphy said at the scene.

The officer had seen the stalled vehicle with people pushing it while on his way home after working his shift and stopped to help, Murphy said.

The SUV was a distance away from where the officer was with the stalled car and others who were helping when the crash occurred, so they were not injured, she said.

The woman who was driving the pickup was taken to a hospital but was stable, Murphy said.

Eastbound traffic on the Broken Arrow Expressway was reduced to one inside lane and entrance ramps to the highway from U.S. 169 were closed while the crash was investigated and cleared.

The crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m.