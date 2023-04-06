An earthquake early Thursday in central Oklahoma could be felt all the way to Tulsa, according to the U.S. Geological Society.

The 4.0-magnitude quake centered in Lincoln County was recorded just before 4 a.m.

An aftershock about 20 minutes later was recorded at a magnitude of 3.3.

Many Tulsans may not have felt the quake, though geologists say proximity to the Arkansas River may increase the potential for feeling some shaking.

The last time Oklahoma felt an earthquake with a magnitude greater than 3.5 was Jan. 31, 2022. A magnitude 4.5 earthquake was recorded north of Enid, near the Kansas border, around 11 a.m. on that Monday. Prior to that, Oklahoma had not seen a magnitude 4.5 quake since May 2019.

Four earthquakes of at least magnitude 4.0 have been recorded in Oklahoma since Jan. 1, 2020. There were six 4.0-plus quakes in 2018, five in 2017, 14 in 2016 and 27 in 2015 — the state’s record.

