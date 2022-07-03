Earn $600 bonus by delivering the Tulsa World

The Tulsa World is paying a $600 sign-on bonus for carriers to deliver the newspaper to home subscribers.

Carriers can earn as much as $1,200 a month on top of the $600 bonus. Delivery hours are 2 to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday and 2 to 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Carriers are needed for routes throughout Tulsa, area suburbs and in parts of northeast Oklahoma.

Candidates will need their own vehicle and a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance.

For more information or to apply, call 918-581-8584 or visit tinyurl.com/TWcarrier.

“This is a great part-time job for those looking to work early in the morning and a way for seniors to supplement their income,” said Mark Appleby, audience growth and distribution manager for the Tulsa World.

“We serve our home delivery customers because they support us.”

