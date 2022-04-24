 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Earn $600 bonus by delivering the Tulsa World

The Tulsa World is paying a $600 sign-on bonus for carriers to deliver the newspaper to home subscribers.

Carriers are needed for routes in Sapulpa, West Tulsa, Glenpool, Bixby and Sand Springs.

“This is a great part-time job for those with kids in sports and a great way for seniors to supplement their income,” said Mark Appleby, audience growth and distribution manager for the Tulsa World.

“We serve our home delivery customers because they support us. We deliver to people but also schools, retail outlets, hotels, city, county and state government.”

Carriers can earn as much as $1,200 a month on top of the $600 bonus. Delivery hours are 2 to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday and 2 to 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Candidates will need their own vehicle and a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance.

For more information or to apply, call 918-581-8584 or visit tinyurl.com/TWcarrier.

