Early voting numbers at ONEOK Field eclipsed by 2016 count for Tulsa County

Voters must cast only their own absentee ballots and should be prepared to present ID.

If absentee voters are unable to cast their ballots early, they may vote at their precinct Tuesday in person. A poll worker's paperwork will indicate an absentee ballot had been requested; voters must sign documentation they are not casting two ballots.

Polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Those still waiting in line as of 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast ballots, said Paul Ziriax, state Election Board secretary.

Electioneering, including clothing for or against a candidate or an issue on the ballot, is not allowed within 300 feet of the ballot box.

Electioneering does not include statements such as a person being pro-choice or pro-life, Ziriax said; it has to be related to something on the ballot.

