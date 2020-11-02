Early voting numbers at ONEOK Field eclipsed by 2016 count for Tulsa County

Despite record-setting figures for Oklahoma early voting as a state, Tulsa County's early-voting total was eclipsed by the 2016 count, when two sites were made available.
Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said 3,553 people cast ballots Saturday, bringing the three-day total to 13,328. About 18,000 early in-person votes were cast in 2016, when Hardesty Library in south Tulsa was offered up as a polling place in addition to the Election Board downtown.
A record 164,000 Oklahomans cast in-person ballots for early voting, according to the State Election Board, compared to 2016 when 153,000 early votes were cast.
Voters in Tulsa County who received absentee ballots may still cast those ballots in person, the only method still available Monday, through 5 p.m. at the Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave. County election boards are already processing absentee ballots.
Voters must cast only their own absentee ballots and should be prepared to present ID.
If absentee voters are unable to cast their ballots early, they may vote at their precinct Tuesday in person. A poll worker's paperwork will indicate an absentee ballot had been requested; voters must sign documentation they are not casting two ballots.
Polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Those still waiting in line as of 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast ballots, said Paul Ziriax, state Election Board secretary.
Electioneering, including clothing for or against a candidate or an issue on the ballot, is not allowed within 300 feet of the ballot box.
Electioneering does not include statements such as a person being pro-choice or pro-life, Ziriax said; it has to be related to something on the ballot.
How do people isolating or hospitalized with COVID-19 vote?
Those isolating or hospitalized with COVID-19 can still vote under specific circumstances thanks to an infrequently used provision for those incapacitated before election day.
An emergency incapacitated ballot can be used if someone becomes incapacitated or hospitalized, like in cases of childbirth, traumatic injuries or other sudden situations, after 5 p.m. on the Tuesday preceding an election.
After signing a written request for an absentee ballot, an agent unaffiliated with the election can deliver the request with a note from a duly licensed physician to the election board, which then gives the agent an emergency incapacitated ballot packet.
Once filled out by the incapacitated person, the agent returns the packet to the board. COVID-19 adds the logistical hurdle of quarantine, where once a ballot packet is returned, it’s disinfected and later processed.
