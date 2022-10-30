Early voting begins Wednesday

Early voting begins this week

Early in-person voting for the Nov. 8 general election begins Wednesday at county election boards across the state.

Early voting begins a day earlier because of changes this year to state law.

Early in-person voting will be available Wednesday-Friday at 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and on Saturday 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Oklahoma does not require a reason to vote early, but it does require proof of identity.

In Tulsa County, early voting is offered at the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave., and at Hardesty Regional Library, 8316 E. 93rd St.

In most counties, early voting is available only at the county election board offices.

Sample ballots are available through the OK Voter Portal on the State Election Board website.