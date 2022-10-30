 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Early voting begins Wednesday

  • 0
BallotOnDemand - PrintToFile
ajohnson

Early voting begins this week

Early in-person voting for the Nov. 8 general election begins Wednesday at county election boards across the state.

Early voting begins a day earlier because of changes this year to state law.

Early in-person voting will be available Wednesday-Friday at 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and on Saturday 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Oklahoma does not require a reason to vote early, but it does require proof of identity.

In Tulsa County, early voting is offered at the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave., and at Hardesty Regional Library, 8316 E. 93rd St.

In most counties, early voting is available only at the county election board offices.

Sample ballots are available through the OK Voter Portal on the State Election Board website.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

10 years after Sandy, NYC preps for future storms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert