Early voting begins Thursday at ONEOK Field

If you’re wondering how ONEOK Field can be turned into an early voting site, Gwen Freeman has an easy-to-understand explanation.
“It’s as simple as opening up the hot dog lines for ballots,” the Tulsa County Election Board president said Monday. “When you are used to going to the concession stand and picking up drinks or whatever your snacks (are), the same concession stands will be open for early voting where you will get your ballot.”
It will be a little more complicated than that, of course, but Freeman’s message was clear: the Election Board believes the downtown stadium is the best site to ensure that early voting for next Tuesday's election is safe, fair and accurate.
“We are so thankful for the use of this magnificent facility and believe that this is clearly the safest and most convenient option for the voters of Tulsa County,” Freeman said.
Early voting begins Thursday and runs through Saturday. The hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. ONEOK Field will be the only early voting site in the county.
Absentee ballots cannot be dropped off at ONEOK Field. They must be dropped off at the Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave., during regular business hours.
Officials from the Tulsa Drillers, Tulsa Transit and the League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa joined Freeman at ONEOK Field on Monday for a press conference to remind the public of the new voting site and why the location was chosen.
Freeman said the stadium has more parking spaces than the Election Board — 1,200 to 62 — more handicap parking spaces — 50 to four — and is designed to handle big crowds.
But those aren't the only advantages, she said.
“It is an open-air facility to help prevent the spread of COVID,” Freeman said. “That probably was the No. 1 selling point for me — not just the fact that it can accommodate a lot of people with social distancing, but it is open air.”
Early voters will enter the ballpark at the Arvest Bank gate along Elgin Avenue and exit out the home plate gate to the north.
After the press conference, Freeman noted that Tuesday is the last day to request an absentee ballot. Requests must arrive at the Election Board by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Ted Rieck, general manager of Tulsa Transit, said the bus service will provide free service on all routes Thursday, Friday and Saturday to help ensure that Tulsans who want to cast a ballot can.
“We are just thrilled to be part of this great event,” Rieck said.
The League of Women Voters is helping underwrite the free bus service at a cost of about $1,000 a day, Rieck said.
“We know that there are reasons that people don’t make it to the polls,” said Lynn Staggs, president of LWV Tulsa. “And we wanted to remove that barrier here so, obviously, what we came up with is transportation.”
Tulsa Drillers General Manager Mike Melega said the baseball team was proud to be part of the early voting effort and that he hopes 2020 is not the last year Tulsans head to the ballpark to cast their votes.
“We also manage that facility (ONEOK Field),” Melega said. “We take that responsibility very seriously, so when we have the opportunity to do things like partner with … the Election Board, it’s a no-brainer.”
