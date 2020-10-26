Early voting begins Thursday at ONEOK Field

If you’re wondering how ONEOK Field can be turned into an early voting site, Gwen Freeman has an easy-to-understand explanation.

“It’s as simple as opening up the hot dog lines for ballots,” the Tulsa County Election Board president said Monday. “When you are used to going to the concession stand and picking up drinks or whatever your snacks (are), the same concession stands will be open for early voting where you will get your ballot.”

It will be a little more complicated than that, of course, but Freeman’s message was clear: the Election Board believes the downtown stadium is the best site to ensure that early voting for next Tuesday's election is safe, fair and accurate.

“We are so thankful for the use of this magnificent facility and believe that this is clearly the safest and most convenient option for the voters of Tulsa County,” Freeman said.

Early voting begins Thursday and runs through Saturday. The hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. ONEOK Field will be the only early voting site in the county.

Absentee ballots cannot be dropped off at ONEOK Field. They must be dropped off at the Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave., during regular business hours.