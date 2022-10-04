Early focus of Tulsa officials' visit to Colorado: Parks investment in Denver

DENVER — Tulsa Parks and Recreation Director Anna America would like to see Tulsa spend more money on its parks and cultural amenities, and she thinks the Mile High City is a great example of how such an investment can pay off.

“Somebody isn’t graduating college and saying they are coming here because of how they deal with homelessness … or what their OIM (police oversight) is, or whatever,” America said this week after touring Denver’s new Arkins Promenade. “They come here for the lifestyle.”

America is among the more than 100 Tulsa civic, business, education and philanthropic leaders in Colorado for the Tulsa Regional Chamber’s 13th annual Intercity Visit.

The event began late Monday, but America and city Parks and Recreation Board Chairwoman Teresa Burkett arrived first thing in the morning to visit some Denver parks.

Arkins Promenade, a mile-long stretch of trails, green space and public art built on a once heavily industrialized property along the South Platte River, was their first stop.

“A lot of places (in Tulsa) don’t have good access for a variety of reasons,” America said. “You’ve got a big chunk of midtown that is cut off by the highways and so, you look at this and you think, you could do stuff like this along some of our rights of way.”

Arkins Promenade sits next to a public library and serves as a connector to nearby mixed-use developments and other parks. It’s just the kind of targeted development of park space Burkett said she’d like to see more of in Tulsa.

“I am really focused on linking our parks to other amenities in town and to other parks,” Burkett said. “So I want to look at ways to take the link from Lubell (Park) to Bales (Park) to Turkey Mountain, from the Osage Prairie Trail to Lacy Park to Crawford Park, because they are not far apart, and then ... to the schools.”

The three-day Intercity Visit includes panel discussions on visionary leadership, shifting downtowns, and mental health and homelessness — all topics America believes are important and worthy of city leaders’ time.

But she said one of her goals for the trip is to stress to attendees the importance of a public investment — as in dollars and cents — in the city’s parks and cultural attractions.

“We want to learn from them, but why Denver is as vibrant, is as fast growing, is as successful is because they’ve made it a place where people want to live because there is commitment to arts, to culture, to recreation, to green space, that type of stuff,” America said.

Denver, a city of more than 700,000 people, is spending $125.2 million on parks and recreation this year. It is funded in part by a dedicated quarter-cent sales tax that is projected to raise $40 million to $50 million annually.

“That is so critical for economic well-being — it’s a quality-of-life thing,” said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. “People are attracted to the parks.”

Denver’s parks, including Arkins Promenade, also benefit from the city’s 1% for Public Art Program.

Established more than three decades ago, the initiative sets aside 1% of funding from new capital improvement projects of $1 million or more — excluding maintenance work — for public art.

Michael Chavez, public art program manager for the city and county of Denver, provided an overview of the program during a panel discussion on community investments on Tuesday.

“It’s your identity, it’s what attracts people to your city,” he said of parks and cultural amenities ... It’s a demonstration of the city’s values.”

Tulsa has approximately 413,000 residents. This fiscal year it allocated $35.7 million for parks, recreation and cultural amenities but has no dedicated tax for either.

America and Burkett would like to see that change.

“Denver is committed to and investing in public art and cultural assets,” America said. “They recognize that all of those things not only drive millions in tourism dollars, they make Denver a place people want to live — people and businesses move here for the quality of life.”

Now if they could only persuade Mayor G.T. Bynum to support a dedicated tax for parks, recreation and cultural amenities.

Bynum, who is also on the trip to Denver, said he is not in favor of dedicated taxes for specific city services, though he acknowledges supporting the dedicated public safety sales tax. That tax, he said, was needed to address a critical need for more police officers and firefighters.

Bynun said he’s impressed by the work America and Burkett have done to move the city parks system forward.

“But I am not supportive of dedicated taxes for different city services,” he said. “I think voters get to decide that when they elect the people who make their budget every year.”

Tulsans have invested millions into the city’s parks system through recent capital improvements packages, Bynum said, and that should not be forgotten.

“I wouldn’t want people to think that unless you have dedicated funding for parks you don’t get good parks,” he said. “I think we’re doing a lot of really good work now.”

