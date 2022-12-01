Early flu season sends up red flags about hospital capacity, 'full pediatric wards'

Public health leaders are concerned about local hospital capacity as the flu and other respiratory viruses are driving patients to seek emergency care in numbers not typically seen until later in winter.

Tulsa County has seen one fatal influenza case so far this season, for a total of four flu deaths in the state as reported Thursday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

"We're seeing high flu activity. We saw deaths in October from flu, which is so unusual," Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart told city councilors on Wednesday.

"We don't expect to see our hospitals and pediatric wards this full at this time of year, this early."

Influenza cases surpassed COVID-19 infections in Oklahoma last week, only the second time the data has shown such an inverse progression since the pandemic started, Dr. David Kendrick said Thursday.

Flu and parainfluenza are seeing elevated rates of transmission, primarily among pre-K and school-age children, according to Kendrick, CEO of MyHealth Data Network.

"Our pediatric wards are really, really busy, and we don't know really where this is going to go," Dart said.

"Between COVID, RSV and influenza, they're definitely feeling that impact. And, frankly, the hospitals — this is the third year in a row of them being slammed. … I really feel for them."

About 1 in 3 patients in emergency rooms across the state are positive for influenza, Kendrick said, noting that Oklahoma is on an up slope for flu while RSV — respiratory syncytial virus — has been steadily declining.

Children 4 and younger with influenza and parainfluenza are also flooding doctors' offices, Dr. Aaron Wendelboe, former state epidemiologist, said Tuesday.

"One of the best presents you can give your children or grandchildren this holiday season is a COVID vaccine and an influenza vaccine. Seriously. Nobody wants to be sick, especially during the holiday season," he said. "And you may not even get a hospital bed near your home. Hospitals with pediatric units are full, and some children are being flown to hospitals in Texas."

Similar to the COVID-19 vaccine, a flu shot can protect against severe complications that may result in hospitalization or death, Tulsa Health Department epidemiologist Abhishek Shakya said Monday. A flu vaccine may not provide its fullest protection until about two weeks after the shot.

"The flu vaccine covers four different strains this year, so it offers a wide range of protection," Shakya said in an email.

It can be difficult without testing to determine what might be making you sick, but treatment can be important with viruses like RSV and parainfluenza, which can lead to pneumonia, Shakya said.

People infected with RSV, usually contagious for three to eight days, may become contagious a day or two before they start showing signs of illness.

"Some infants, and people with weakened immune systems, can continue to spread the virus even after they stop showing symptoms, for as long as four weeks," according to Shakya.

Although the symptoms of a respiratory virus may be familiar, not all infections are symptomatic, doctors note.

"So if you are going to a family gathering, for example, think hard about it," Dart said. "Because you don’t know if someone there thinks they have a common cold but of course it could be RSV or even the beginning of the flu or COVID.”

Tulsa World reporters Ashley Jones and Kevin Canfield contributed to this story.

Stay safe and aware Symptoms of respiratory virus may look like the common cold, a runny nose, decreased appetite, coughing, sneezing or fever. These symptoms typically last a week or two and clear up with rest and fluids. But in some children, especially young infants, RSV can be severe, leading to dehydration, shortness of breath and more serious illnesses such as bronchiolitis or pneumonia, which could eventually lead to hospitalization. Parents and guardians should contact their child’s medical provider with any questions or concerns about symptoms. An important first step is to stay up-to-date on recommended vaccines to protect yourself and the people around you. Take preventive measures such as washing your hands with soap and water, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, and avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Also, stay home when you are sick so you can rest and prevent the spread of illness to others. Source: Tulsa Health Department