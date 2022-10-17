 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DVIS: Inaugural conversation to confront domestic violence will be held on Purple Thursday

  • 0
101722-tul-nws-dvprev-p1

Domestic Violence Intervention Services, some of whose employees are seen here in 2018, is launching a public program called DVIS Community Talks: Conversations to Confront Violence to address the “drastic uptick” in domestic violence in the state and will explore a variety of topics over the next year.

 Tulsa World file

A recently announced study ranked Oklahoma second in the nation for the rate at which men killed women in 2020, and a Tulsa nonprofit has a response this Domestic Violence Awareness Month: It’s time to talk about it.

Domestic Violence Intervention Services on Thursday will inaugurate a public program called DVIS Community Talks: Conversations to Confront Violence.

The program is meant to address the “drastic uptick” in domestic violence in the state and will explore a variety of topics over the next year, including sexual and domestic violence, stalking and human trafficking, according to a news release.

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

The theme for the National Network to End Domestic Violence’s Week of Action is #Every1KnowsSome1, and the DVIS program’s first iteration will be held at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Hodges Bend, 823 E. Third St.

People are also reading…

The session will focus on identifying the signs of abusive relationships and the resources available for victims, their friends and families.

“This violence needs to end, and we can all take part in the solution,” DVIS CEO Tracey Lyall said in the release, adding that the program is meant to “provide resources and a safe space for questions to victims, survivors, family members and those interested in helping to stop the cycle of abuse across Oklahoma.”

The date falls on Domestic Violence Awareness Day and Purple Thursday, a day set apart by the National Network to End Domestic Violence for supporters to wear purple as a show of solidarity with domestic violence survivors and a commitment to end the violence.

Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith will facilitate Thursday’s conversation, which will feature Lyall, Tulsa Police Department Family Violence Unit Detective Amy Hall and domestic violence survivors.

Hodges Bend and GB Provisions will provide courtesy coffee and pastries, the release states. Attendees are asked to register for the event with their name and email at bit.ly/dvisTalks.

Reports of domestic abuse to Oklahoma law enforcement agencies reached a 20-year high in 2020, the same year the state saw a 44% increase in domestic violence-related deaths, according to the Oklahoma Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board.

The second-place state ranking comes from the Violence Policy Center’s annual glance at national homicide data pertaining to violence against women, which found that 78% of female victims in Oklahoma in 2020 were killed by someone they knew and that 67% of those killed had been in an intimate relationship with the killer.

The issue affects people from all areas of Tulsa, Lyall said, so future DVIS Community Talks will take place at “diverse locations across the city and include the voices of survivors, partner organizations and community leaders.”

Upcoming conversation months and topics include: National Stalking Awareness and Human Trafficking Prevention Month in January; Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April; and LGBTQIA+ Pride Month in June.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

About DVIS

Domestic Violence Intervention Services, a Tulsa Area United Way partner agency, is the only nonprofit agency in Tulsa and the surrounding communities providing comprehensive intervention and prevention services to women, men and children affected by domestic and sexual violence.

The DVIS mission is advancing physical and emotional safety by reducing the impact and occurrence of sexual and domestic violence, human trafficking and stalking through inclusive intervention and prevention services for children, youth and adults.

Services include safe housing; counseling for children, youth and adults; legal advocacy and representation; law enforcement advocacy; education and outreach; hospital advocacy; child care; and batterers intervention.

DVIS offers a 24-hour information and crisis line at 918-7HELPME (918-743-5763). Additional information can be found at dvis.org and on the DVIS Facebook page. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 to cover breaking news, and I currently cover crime and courts. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuelan migrants turned back to Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert