DVIS: Inaugural conversation to confront domestic violence will be held on Purple Thursday

A recently announced study ranked Oklahoma second in the nation for the rate at which men killed women in 2020, and a Tulsa nonprofit has a response this Domestic Violence Awareness Month: It’s time to talk about it.

Domestic Violence Intervention Services on Thursday will inaugurate a public program called DVIS Community Talks: Conversations to Confront Violence.

The program is meant to address the “drastic uptick” in domestic violence in the state and will explore a variety of topics over the next year, including sexual and domestic violence, stalking and human trafficking, according to a news release.

The theme for the National Network to End Domestic Violence’s Week of Action is #Every1KnowsSome1, and the DVIS program’s first iteration will be held at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Hodges Bend, 823 E. Third St.

The session will focus on identifying the signs of abusive relationships and the resources available for victims, their friends and families.

“This violence needs to end, and we can all take part in the solution,” DVIS CEO Tracey Lyall said in the release, adding that the program is meant to “provide resources and a safe space for questions to victims, survivors, family members and those interested in helping to stop the cycle of abuse across Oklahoma.”

The date falls on Domestic Violence Awareness Day and Purple Thursday, a day set apart by the National Network to End Domestic Violence for supporters to wear purple as a show of solidarity with domestic violence survivors and a commitment to end the violence.

Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith will facilitate Thursday’s conversation, which will feature Lyall, Tulsa Police Department Family Violence Unit Detective Amy Hall and domestic violence survivors.

Hodges Bend and GB Provisions will provide courtesy coffee and pastries, the release states. Attendees are asked to register for the event with their name and email at bit.ly/dvisTalks.

Reports of domestic abuse to Oklahoma law enforcement agencies reached a 20-year high in 2020, the same year the state saw a 44% increase in domestic violence-related deaths, according to the Oklahoma Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board.

The second-place state ranking comes from the Violence Policy Center’s annual glance at national homicide data pertaining to violence against women, which found that 78% of female victims in Oklahoma in 2020 were killed by someone they knew and that 67% of those killed had been in an intimate relationship with the killer.

The issue affects people from all areas of Tulsa, Lyall said, so future DVIS Community Talks will take place at “diverse locations across the city and include the voices of survivors, partner organizations and community leaders.”

Upcoming conversation months and topics include: National Stalking Awareness and Human Trafficking Prevention Month in January; Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April; and LGBTQIA+ Pride Month in June.