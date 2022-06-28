Dunkerley, Jack headed to runoff in Republican primary for District 3 County Commission seat

Kelly Dunkerley and Bob Jack are headed to a runoff in the Republican primary for the District 3 Tulsa County Commission seat.

Dunkerley almost won it outright Tuesday night, earning 49.1% of the vote to Jack’s 35.6%, according to unofficial final results from the Tulsa County Election Board.

Margie Alfonso was third with 15.3% of the vote.

Since neither Dunkerley nor Jack received a majority of the vote, they will face off again in an Aug. 23 runoff.

The winner of that election will succeed longtime District 3 Commissioner Ron Peters, who retired earlier this year. Peters’ deputy, Vicki Adams, has served as interim commissioner since then.

With 235 of 251 precincts reporting, County Assessor John Wright had 65.5% of the vote in the Republican primary, according to unofficial results from the county Election Board. He was challenged by Byron Burke.

Wright will face Democrat John Swoboda and libertarian Todd Hagopian in the Nov. 8 general election.

Incumbent District 1 County Commissioner Stan Sallee, a Republican, did not draw a primary challenger. He will face Democrat Sean Johnson in the general election.

The county treasurer’s race was determined earlier this year when no one filed to challenge incumbent John Fothergill.

Jack, 73, is a longtime construction executive. He campaigned on his experience in the industry and pledged to use his years of experience to improve the county’s infrastructure.

Dunkerley, 56, is an independent agent for Tedford Insurance. He has touted his business experience, as well as his time on the Jenks City Council and in the mayor’s office, to make the case that he has the right blend of private and public sector experience to be an effective county commissioner.

