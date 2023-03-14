The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is hoping to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the road this St. Patrick's Day.

Deputies will be stationed at DUI checkpoints across Tulsa County on Friday into Saturday, a news release states.

The Sheriff's Office encourages those hoping to celebrate by imbibing to plan ahead with a designated driver or take the extra steps to get home safely by hiring a taxi or ride-share service.

The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office reported 195 deaths from alcohol-related crashes across the state in 2021, the release states.

"Somber statistics like this are why the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office will have extra deputies on patrol this Friday who will be focusing on looking for intoxicated and impaired drivers," the agency said.