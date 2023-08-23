A DUI checkpoint has been scheduled Friday in the downtown area, according to an alert from Tulsa Police Department.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and ENDUI Oklahoma are also partnering on the sobriety checkpoint, the alert states.

Officers, troopers and deputies will be on duty from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Aug. 25 to try to keep impaired drivers off the road.

The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office reported 400 deaths in 2021 from drug or alcohol-related crashes across the state, according to the alert.