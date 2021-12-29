DUI checkpoint on New Year's Eve in Tulsa County

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is hoping to lower the amount of impaired drivers on the road this New Year's Eve.
DUI checkpoints are planned across Oklahoma, including one in Tulsa County and Muskogee, by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's ENDUI team in partnership with local agencies, according to a news release.
"This effort is part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over mobilization," the news release states. "The goal is simple: to make Oklahoma as safe as possible by getting impaired drivers off the roads. Additional deputies, troopers, and officers will be on duty across the state looking for impaired drivers."
There were 149 collisions during the 2020 New Year's Eve holiday period, OHP reports, two of which were fatal and 27 of which were alcohol or drug related.
A checkpoint is planned in Tulsa County for New Year's Eve from 10 p.m. Dec. 31, until 1 a.m. Jan. 1. Agencies involved with the checkpoint include the Bixby and Broken Arrow police departments, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, and the Muskogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department.
Another checkpoint planned in Muskogee will start at 9 p.m. and is scheduled to end just before midnight. Agencies involved include the Muskogee Police Department, Muskogee County Sheriff's Office, and the Muskogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Police Department.
Once the checkpoint has finished, all officers, deputies, and troopers working the checkpoint will hit the streets to join the others looking for impaired drivers.
"Everyone is highly encouraged to find a safe ride by calling a sober driver, using a cab, Uber, Lyft or any other ride-share service," the news release states. "Better yet, have a designated driver. Have fun and enjoy life, but do not, under any circumstances, drive while impaired by alcohol or any other substance. The cost is too high. Let’s ENDUI."