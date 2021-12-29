DUI checkpoint on New Year's Eve in Tulsa County

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is hoping to lower the amount of impaired drivers on the road this New Year's Eve.

DUI checkpoints are planned across Oklahoma, including one in Tulsa County and Muskogee, by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's ENDUI team in partnership with local agencies, according to a news release.

"This effort is part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over mobilization," the news release states. "The goal is simple: to make Oklahoma as safe as possible by getting impaired drivers off the roads. Additional deputies, troopers, and officers will be on duty across the state looking for impaired drivers."

There were 149 collisions during the 2020 New Year's Eve holiday period, OHP reports, two of which were fatal and 27 of which were alcohol or drug related.

A checkpoint is planned in Tulsa County for New Year's Eve from 10 p.m. Dec. 31, until 1 a.m. Jan. 1. Agencies involved with the checkpoint include the Bixby and Broken Arrow police departments, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, and the Muskogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department.