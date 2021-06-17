DUI checkpoint in Tulsa set by troopers, deputies this weekend

Authorities have alerted Tulsa motorists to a DUI checkpoint planned for Friday night into Saturday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will partner with deputies from Tulsa County Sheriff's Office to check drivers' sobriety starting at 10 p.m. Friday, according to a news release.

In addition to the sobriety checkpoint, a specific location for which was not disclosed, authorities plan for additional "high-visibility patrols in Tulsa County," the news release states.

In 2019, 338 people were killed in drug and/or alcohol-related crashes, according to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office.

"Everyone is highly encouraged to find a safe ride ... (or) have a designated driver. Have fun and enjoy life, but do not, under any circumstances, drive while impaired by alcohol or any other substance. The cost is too high," the release states.

