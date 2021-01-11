 Skip to main content
Drumright woman, 35, dies after crash early Saturday in Payne County

Troopers say speed was a factor in the crash that left a Drumright woman dead early Saturday.

Felicia Bradley, 35, was reportedly driving a 2009 Pontiac G6 on North Norfolk Road near Cushing about 4:30 a.m. The vehicle went off the road to the right, according to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol. She reportedly overcorrected, crossed the center line and went off the other side of the road.

A passenger, a 34-year-old woman from Drumright, was ejected when the vehicle struck a tree. She was air-lifted to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition, according to troopers.

Bradley was declared dead at the scene after rescue crews freed her after being pinned about two hours, troopers said. Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt, the report states. 

According to the report from troopers at the scene, there was an odor of alcohol detected. Speed is listed as the cause of the crash.

