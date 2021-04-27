Drumright man succumbs to injuries from mid-April crash

A Drumright man succumbed to injuries last week he suffered in a mid-April crash, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Randy Carol Duren, 69, was involved in a single-vehicle crash on April 11 along Oklahoma 16 east of 433rd West Avenue near Shamrock, troopers reported.
Duren was admitted then to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition with multiple injuries. He later died there April 20, according to the report.
The cause and mechanism of the crash remain under investigation, the report states.
Duren was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt, and the airbags in his 2012 Dodge Ram, though equipped, did not deploy, troopers reported.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.