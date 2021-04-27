 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drumright man succumbs to injuries from mid-April crash
0 comments

Drumright man succumbs to injuries from mid-April crash

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Drumright man succumbed to injuries last week he suffered in a mid-April crash, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

Randy Carol Duren, 69, was involved in a single-vehicle crash on April 11 along Oklahoma 16 east of 433rd West Avenue near Shamrock, troopers reported. 

Duren was admitted then to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition with multiple injuries. He later died there April 20, according to the report. 

The cause and mechanism of the crash remain under investigation, the report states. 

Duren was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt, and the airbags in his 2012 Dodge Ram, though equipped, did not deploy, troopers reported. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts new mask guidance for the vaccinated

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Oklahoma's President Donald J. Trump Highway still on track
Local News

Oklahoma's President Donald J. Trump Highway still on track

  • Updated

The designation for a stretch of U.S. 287 from Boise City in the western end of the Panhandle to the Texas line was included in the annual road-and-bridge-naming bill passed by the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Thursday — although Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, did try to throw up a roadblock.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News