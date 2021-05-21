Drumright man killed in Payne County crash

A Drumright man died in a Payne County crash on Thursday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Dustin Jussila, 42, reportedly failed to yield a stop sign about 6:30 p.m. on south Chronister Road at Oklahoma 33 east of Cushing and collided with a truck that was westbound on the highway.
Cushing firefighters freed Jussila from his Honda CRV and he was flown to a Tulsa hospital, where he was pronounced dead, troopers reported.
The driver of the truck, a 16-year-old boy also of Drumwright, was treated and released at the scene.
Troopers reported both drivers involved were wearing their seatbelts and their vehicles' airbags deployed. The weather was reportedly clear and the roadway was dry.
