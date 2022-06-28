Gentner Drummond defeats John O'Connor in GOP attorney general's race

Tulsa attorney Gentner Drummond on Tuesday defeated John O’Connor to secure the Republican nomination for attorney general in a hotly contested race.

Drummond held around a 6,000-vote lead over O’Connor’s in nearly complete election results late Tuesday.

Gov. Kevin Stitt on July 23 appointed Tulsa attorney O’Connor to serve the remainder of Mike Hunter’s term as attorney general. Hunter, a Republican, resigned.

“I was running against the governor and his appointee,” Drummond said from his watch party in Tulsa. “I think what tonight’s vote illustrates is that a majority of people want transparency and accountability.

“They want honesty and integrity.”

The people have said they are sick of scandal and corruption, Drummond said.

O’Connor campaigned on pushing back against the policies of President Joe Biden and on ending abortion. Former President Donald Trump had nominated O’Connor for the federal bench, a post which he did not get after the American Bar Association said he was not qualified.

“I’m honored to continue to serve for a few months and then there'll be a very smooth transition," O'Connor said late Tuesday. "… I want to thank the governor for appointing me and for giving me the opportunity to serve in this way for these months at a very critical time in our state's history.”

Hunter narrowly defeated Drummond by 271 votes in the 2018 runoff primary.

“For a guy who lost in 2018 by 271 votes, folks, this is a landslide,” Drummond told the crowd at his watch party.

Drummond campaigned on being independent of Stitt and improving the state’s relationship with tribes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt decision.

He also wants to shut down illegal medical marijuana growing operations.

Drummond accused O’Connor of taking a backseat to several scandals in the state, refusing to get involved.

Drummond is a graduate of Hominy High School. He has a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from Oklahoma State University and a law degree from Georgetown University.

He is a former U.S. Air Force fighter pilot who flew 40 combat missions during Desert Shield and Storm.

He is also a bank owner and rancher.

No Democrat filed for the seat.

Drummond will face Lynda Steele, a Libertarian from Warr Acres, on the Nov. 8 ballot.

