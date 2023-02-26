Even if it sometimes felt like it, Marquess Dennis knew his four-year sentence wasn’t going to last forever.

Eventually, he’d be walking out of prison.

So to make sure he had a future, he needed to start planning then.

“I had a choice to make,” the Tulsan said. “And the way I saw it, there were basically two options.”

One, Dennis knew, was what had landed him behind bars in the first place — the illegal drug business. He could always go back to it.

But there was another option, he said. And this one seemed to offer a much more hopeful future.

Dennis recalled how it started: “I prayed to God one day, and I said, ‘Why on earth would you send me to prison?’ And the answer surprised me. It was, ‘Well, where else are you going to get 1,500 men to interview?’”

Dennis had always wanted to do something to help men be better fathers, and suddenly he saw prison as an opportunity to develop the idea.

“I started to interview everyone on that (prison) yard,” Dennis said. “’Tell me what your favorite part about being your father’s son was?’ And based on the answers, I started to see the patterns.”

“I still start my podcast to this day with that question,” he said.

Dennis served out his time and went on to found Birthright Living Legacy, a nonprofit organization that promotes better fatherhood by equipping men with the tools and resources they need.

Born out of his life experiences and time in federal prison, the effort continues to grow and receive attention. Most recently, it was from Gov. Kevin Stitt, who gave Dennis a shout out in his State of the State address Feb. 6 when discussing the problem of absent fathers.

Noting that 1 out of every 4 kids in America is living without a father in the home, Stitt praised Dennis as somebody who is doing something about it.

Dennis’ goal for Birthright is to become a one-stop shop of sorts for fathers, providing support, counseling and other services in an effort to break negative parenting cycles.

Efforts so far include hosting community events and workshops designed to improve parent-child relationships.

Dennis said: “We want to nurture and create these safe places for community where everyone is starting on the same footing, which is: We love our kids, and we’re trying to figure out ways that we can be better.”

For men, recognizing that they need help is one thing, he said. Asking for it is another.

“With a man, through our society’s way of raising men up, to ask for help is actually saying, ‘I am defeated. I don’t know what I’m doing,’” he said.

That’s something Dennis wants to change.

Bad influences

The absence of a father earlier in life is where a lot of Dennis’ problems began, he said.

As a child, he never knew his father. For years at home, it was just his mother and sister.

At 21, when he became a father himself, he had no real idea how to be a good one.

Moreover, the male influences in Dennis’ life had not been the best.

“Most of the men in my life were either drug users or drug dealers,” he said.

Their lifestyle had its appeal. “They seemingly had what it was that I was looking for, which is to not be poor, and they had a ton of friends, and they had lady friends.”

Dennis first turned to dealing as an adult after a series of tough breaks.

It started when he was injured in a car accident. He missed a lot of time from his job as a welder and eventually was fired.

With the rent, child support payments and other expenses mounting, Dennis felt hopeless and overwhelmed, he said.

At first, his drug distribution started small. But he’d seen dealers do well before and recognized the potential, he said. It evolved into a business.

By this time, Dennis had envisioned someday starting a place where fathers could go for help.

“This was something I was going to do years from now, like after I was rich,” he said.

Justifying the drugs as a way to help pay for his dream, he turned to a Mexican cartel to help expand.

“I’d already done the math. I would have made a million dollars in less than 30 days,” he said. “Luckily for me, I was busted on the very first transaction.”

“If I would have started this with drug money, it would have been a horrible, horrible thing for everyone involved.”

God’s call

Convicted on counts of possession and intent to distribute, Dennis was sent to federal prison in Colorado.

It was a turning point for him.

“That was my time to regroup — to say, ‘Well, what am I going to do differently with my life?’ Everything that I’d done had culminated to me landing there.”

“So I decided: OK, I’m going to answer God’s call and do something better with my life.”

The result was Birthright.

Today, at 42 years old and six years removed from prison, Dennis has come a long way.

He has a good relationship with his father. The two finally met when Dennis was in his teens.

It’s taken a long time, but it’s become a positive relationship, he said.

In addition, Dennis has four children of his own now. Those relationships are also works in progress but hold lots of promise, he said.

Having parented Birthright through the early stages, Dennis’ plans are not small.

They include building a center for the organization that can house expanded programs, camping retreats and conferences while also providing a safe visitation option for fathers who don’t live with their children to spend time with them.

From Tulsa, he would like to see such centers spread across the country, meeting the needs of fathers everywhere.

“My most important thing is to tell the fathers that you matter, your position matters,” Dennis said. “And whether you live in the home, whether you’re not in the home, whether you’re in prison, you still have value to your children.”

“We can help you be a better father. You just have to ask.”

