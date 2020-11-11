 Skip to main content
Driver killed in north Tulsa collision
Driver killed in north Tulsa collision

111220-tul-nws-fatalcrashp1.JPG

Tulsa Police investigate a fatal crash Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, along East Port Road at North 74th East Avenue. 

 Kelsy Schlotthauer

A driver died Wednesday in a two-vehicle collision in north Tulsa. 

Tulsa police Capt. Charlie Hardaway said the decedent, who has not yet been identified, was driving an SUV north on North 74th East Avenue about 1:45 p.m. when they attempted to turn left onto East Port Road.

The vehicle collided with an east-bound semi-trailer, and the SUV's driver was ejected and died on scene, Hardaway said. Both drivers were the sole occupants of their respective vehicles. 

"At this point we don't know if there are any traffic violations that occurred," Hardaway said. "The investigation is ongoing." 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

