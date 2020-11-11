Driver killed in north Tulsa collision

A driver died Wednesday in a two-vehicle collision in north Tulsa.
Support Local Journalism
Tulsa police Capt. Charlie Hardaway said the decedent, who has not yet been identified, was driving an SUV north on North 74th East Avenue about 1:45 p.m. when they attempted to turn left onto East Port Road.
The vehicle collided with an east-bound semi-trailer, and the SUV's driver was ejected and died on scene, Hardaway said. Both drivers were the sole occupants of their respective vehicles.
"At this point we don't know if there are any traffic violations that occurred," Hardaway said. "The investigation is ongoing."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.