A motorist was fatally injured in a crash on a north Tulsa street Monday night.
Police said a 1999 Buick was going south at a high speed in the northbound lanes of the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when it struck a northbound 2011 Ford Edge head-on just after 9 p.m.
The Buick's driver had to be extricated from the wreckage and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The driver, whose identity had not been released by early Tuesday, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police reported.
The other driver was also taken to a hospital, but information on that person's condition was not available.