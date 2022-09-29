 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver killed in fiery crash near 71st and Yale, Tulsa police say

  Updated
A fatal crash late Wednesday near 71st and Yale left a vehicle engulfed in flames after an SUV traveling too fast struck a car at a stoplight, Tulsa police said.

Officers responded after 10:30 p.m. to the scene where an eastbound SUV reportedly struck a car stopped at 71st Street, according to Tulsa police public information officer Danny Bean.

The vehicle that was struck burst into flames and then spun around, coming to a stop against a wall and leaving the driver pinned, Bean said.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. The SUV driver is in police custody at the hospital, Bean said.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

