Driver killed in fiery crash near 71st and Yale, Tulsa police say

A fatal crash late Wednesday near 71st and Yale left a vehicle engulfed in flames after an SUV traveling too fast struck a car at a stoplight, Tulsa police said.
Officers responded after 10:30 p.m. to the scene where an eastbound SUV reportedly struck a car stopped at 71st Street, according to Tulsa police public information officer Danny Bean.
The vehicle that was struck burst into flames and then spun around, coming to a stop against a wall and leaving the driver pinned, Bean said.
He was pronounced dead on the scene. The SUV driver is in police custody at the hospital, Bean said.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
Staff Writer
