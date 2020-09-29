 Skip to main content
Driver killed after running stop sign in northeast Tulsa, police say

A driver who reportedly ran a stop sign in northeast Tulsa over the weekend was killed in a collision, police said Tuesday.

Officers had responded about 1 a.m. Sunday in the 14400 block of East Pine Street. They determined a vehicle traveling east on Pine ran a stop sign. The driver was identified as Michelle Cousins, 38.

Cousins' vehicle was reportedly struck by a northbound vehicle, left the roadway and rolled, police said. Cousins was ejected, according to a news release, and she was pronounced at the scene.

The driver of the northbound vehicle and a passenger were not injured, according to the release.

