The driver of a reportedly stolen vehicle who the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says fled a traffic stop died after a crash caused when a trooper attempted a maneuver to end the pursuit.
The trooper stopped the vehicle about 9 p.m. Wednesday on the Cherokee Turnpike, Oklahoma Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sarah Stewart said in a prepared statement.
The trooper contacted the driver and then learned that the vehicle was reported stolen. The driver, who has not been identified, allegedly drove away from the traffic stop.
The trooper, who DPS did not identify, pursued the vehicle eastbound on the turnpike before the driver exited onto U.S. 412.
"As the pursuit approached the city limits of West Siloam Springs, a tactical vehicle intervention (TVI) was performed," Stewart said in the statement. "The fleeing vehicle rolled, and the driver was ejected."
The driver of the fleeing vehicle was struck by another vehicle on U.S. 412, according to the statement. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.
OHP's investigations and homicide units are investigating the fatal pursuit.