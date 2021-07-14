Driver at center of fatality head-on collision experienced medical event, troopers say

Two people have died from injuries they received during a three-car collision along U.S. 64 in Muskogee County on Tuesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Bill Morris, 84, of Fort Gibson suffered a medical event while driving south on the highway near Smith Ferry Road about 5:40 p.m. and veered left of center, striking two northbound vehicles, an OHP report states.

Morris was ejected and died at the scene, and the passenger of the second vehicle his truck struck, Lula Bell Childs, 85, of Warner, was flown to a Tulsa hospital in serious condition. She died Wednesday, troopers reported.

The driver in Childs' vehicle, a 55-year-old Oktaha woman, was flown to the same hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the first vehicle Morris' truck struck, an 18-year-old Keota woman, was taken to another Tulsa hospital in fair condition.

Seatbelts were equipped in each of the vehicles involved, troopers reported, but it is unknown whether any of the people involved in the collision were wearing them.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.