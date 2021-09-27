Drive-through vaccines, booster shots offered through reopened Saint Francis program

Drive-through vaccinations are again available via Saint Francis in south Tulsa for those eligible for booster shots as well as those seeking first or second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"At Saint Francis, we think the best chance we have of getting past this pandemic is with vaccinations," Saint Francis executive Dr. Mark Frost said Monday during a virus-response update with city and county officials.

"With the news from the CDC and the FDA last week, we decided to step up our vaccination efforts," Frost said of the reopened drive-through lanes at 6600 S. Yale behind Warren Clinic tower.

Two lanes will be operational 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, offering Pfizer boosters, as well as first and second doses.

Appointments are required and may be made at saintfrancis.com.

Frost said it's among vaccination efforts Saint Francis executives are "delighted with," including the health system's partnership with Tulsa Public Schools to offer vaccines through pop-up events.