Drive-by shooting kills 17-year-old, injures 15-year-old, Tulsa police say

Tulsa police are investigating what they believe to be a drive-by shooting that left a 17-year-old dead and sent a 15-year-old to the hospital.

Officers responded around 2:15 a.m. Saturday after a caller said they heard multiple gunshots and found a victim dead in the street in the 1500 East 48th Street North. Another victim, 15, was reportedly hospitalized with a gunshot wound in the leg, Tulsa police said in a social media post.

Investigators spoke to neighbors and were able to get limited details from the wounded victim.

"We believe that the (victims) were walking down the street when they were fired upon by occupants in a passing car," police said.

Those with information are asked to call TPD's non-emergency number 918-596-9222. Call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS to remain anonymous.