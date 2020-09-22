 Skip to main content
Drenched day: Some areas saw nearly 2-3 inches of rain after Beta landfall
A steady, unrelenting rain soaked much of eastern Oklahoma on Tuesday as the remnants of a tropical storm swept into the area. 

Pete Snyder, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Tulsa, said the leftover moisture from tropical storm Beta could produce 2-3 inches of rainfall in isolated areas south and east of Tulsa. 

According to Oklahoma Mesonet info, by evening, Inola saw more than 2½ inches, with well over 2 inches in Tahlequah and nearly 2 inches in Sallisaw. Tulsa received just more than 1 inch. 

The swath of showers stretched from the Tulsa area south, blanketing the Arkansas state line south to the Houston metro area, where the lingering rain bands were still spinning on radar Tuesday afternoon. 

None of Tuesday's weather was expected to reach severe levels, Snyder said. No river or stream gauges in the Tulsa area showed flooding as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service's website. 

Clouds and rain will move out overnight Tuesday and give way to more sunshine through the rest of the week, Snyder said.

The next chance for measurable rainfall could come Saturday evening into Sunday, when Snyder said a weak front could move into the area, with a stronger front possible sometime next week. 

Stetson Payne

stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news, general assignment and other stories. I previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. I'm from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

