Drenched day: Some areas may see 2-3 inches of rain after Beta landfall

A steady, unrelenting rain soaked much of eastern Oklahoma on Tuesday as the remnants of a tropical storm swept into the area.
Pete Snyder, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Tulsa, said the leftover moisture from tropical storm Beta could produce 2-3 inches of rainfall in isolated areas south and east of Tulsa.
According to Oklahoma Mesonet info, by lunch, Bixby saw almost 1½ inches, with well over 2 inches in Inola and nearly 1¾ inches in Tahlequah.
The swath of showers stretched from the Tulsa area south, blanketing the Arkansas state line south to the Houston metro area, where the lingering rainbands were still spinning on radar Tuesday afternoon.
None of Tuesday's weather was expected to reach severe levels, Snyder said. No river or stream gauges in the Tulsa area showed flooding as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service's website.
Clouds and rain will move out overnight Tuesday and give way to more sunshine through the rest of the week, Snyder said.
The next chance for measurable rainfall could come Saturday evening into Sunday, when Snyder said a weak front could move into the area, with a stronger front possible sometime next week.
Gallery: Tropical storm Beta brings flooding to Texas
APTOPIX Tropical Weather Texas
Tropical Weather Texas
Tropical Weather
Tropical Weather
Tropical Weather
Tropical Weather
Tropical Weather
Tropical Weather
Tropical Weather
Tropical Weather
Tropical Weather
Tropical Weather
Tropical Weather Texas
Tropical Weather Texas
Tropical Weather Texas
Tropical Weather Texas
Tropical Weather Texas
Tropical Weather Texas
Tropical Weather Texas
Tropical Weather Texas
Tropical Weather Texas
Tropical Weather Texas
Tropical Weather Texas
Tropical Weather Texas
Tropical Weather Texas
Tropical Weather Texas
Tropical Weather Texas
Tropical Weather Texas
Tropical Weather Texas
Tropical Weather Texas
Tropical Weather Louisiana
Tropical Weather Louisiana
Tropical Weather Louisiana
Tropical Weather
Tropical Weather Texas
Tropical Weather Texas
Tropical Weather
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Stetson Payne 918-732-8135
Twitter: @stetson__payne
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.