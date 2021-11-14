 Skip to main content
Dream Keeper Park honors Native American contributions to Tulsa
The rich history of Native Americans will now be a permanent fixture at a Tulsa park.

The Greater Tulsa Indian Affairs Commission on Saturday dedicated the newly named Dream Keepers Park at 18th S. Boulder Ave. in honor of Native American contributions to the city.

“This is an opportunity to honor and utilize a space that is of historic significance to our community, and I’m honored to stand with tribal leaders to create a park that shows respect to our Native American citizens,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “With the Council Oak tree just a few hundred feet away, Dream Keepers Park will become a centerpiece for cultural activities and educational opportunities for years to come.”

The term, dream keepers, comes from an annual award given to Native American citizens by the Greater Tulsa Indian Affairs Commission who exemplify strong character and have made a difference in their dedication to public service.

“Naming this park in celebration of Native American leadership and accomplishment is one way, we, as tribal citizens of the greater Tulsa area, can preserve and recognize our culture, heritage, and contributions to this city,” Cheryl Cohenour Greater Tulsa Indian Affairs Commission chairwoman said.

“The Dream Keepers, with their inspiring lives and work, are the example our city needs of the contemporary Native experience — one of innovation, creativity, resilience and community.”

