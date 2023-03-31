Related Tulsa Dream Center to open West Campus at site of former Cornerstone Community Center

The Tulsa Dream Center West Campus celebrated its grand opening Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony after about a year of development.

"For months, we've been planning and preparing for how and when we'll start programming here that changes the course of the next generation and an entire community," the nonprofit's Executive Director Tim Newton said at the ceremony.

Located at 4122 W. 55th Place, the facility is the newest addition to the Tulsa Dream Center organization, which was founded in 1999 by Victory Christian Center, since the opening of the original campus location at 200 W. 46th St. North.

The building contains classroom space, an area for a clinic, a commercial kitchen, a food pantry area and a gym that was originally built in 2012 for the Cornerstone Community Center, spokesman Kelly Swan said in an interview with the World in February.

The Cornerstone Community Center was started by Willard Jones, the former pastor of Greater Cornerstone Baptist Church. Jones raised about $7.2 million for the construction but was later convicted of embezzling some of those funds.

Since then, the west Tulsa center has been run by church members Lewis and Rossalyn Wilson, the latter of whom became interim executive director after Jones left the position in June 2013.

With the west location already built and containing many of the resources the Dream Center needed, the idea of expanding west seemed doable, Swan added.

"We are honored and humbled by the opportunity and responsibility to fulfill this vision that was started more than a decade ago," Newton added in his remarks Thursday.

At the Thursday opening, Swan mentioned that outreach for the new center has been "slow going," but the organization understands that trust from the community "is something to be earned, not expected," he said.

Support from corporate businesses is what helps nonprofits like the Dream Center to continue to grow, Swan continued.

The organization has already partnered with the Carl Ripkin Senior Foundation to install a STEM lab in both Dream Center locations and received a $100,000 donation from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway company, which owns tracks that neighbor the new center, he added.

It has been an "honor and a privilege" to help the Dream Center "as you guys double the dream," said Janelle Davidson, a representative from BNSF Railway, who also addressed the crowd.

Tulsa City Councilor Jeannie Cue also spoke at the event saying the community now has a "positive" to look forward to.

"Every time we walk these halls and serve our guests, please know we see ourselves as a grateful steward of the project that countless people and organizations supported and believed in," Newton said.

"We poured the generosity they gave us into making our presence here in west Tulsa become reality," he added.

The Tulsa Dream Center West Campus will begin afterschool programs starting April 3.

