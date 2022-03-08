'Dream bigger dreams': New Trackchairs make Keystone Ancient Forest trails accessible to people with disabilities

SAND SPRINGS — Kyle Miller raised her son to be independent, capable and confident, all despite his having been born with cerebral palsy.

“When he was little, I just didn’t want Sean’s wheelchair to be the reason why he didn’t do things,” she said.

“There were a lot of things he wanted to do, and I just encouraged him. I just told him, ‘We’ll figure it out.’”

So it’s no real surprise that Sean Lewis, 39, was beyond excited to be the first visitor at the Keystone Ancient Forest to try out one of two new Trackchairs now available for public use, the first arrangement of its kind in Oklahoma.

After all, Lewis said Tuesday, “Disabled people can do anything anyone else can do — they just have to find another way to do it.”

Jeff Edwards, director of the Parks and Recreation Department for the city of Sand Springs, which owns and operates the Keystone Ancient Forest west of town, said that’s how the city often operates, too — through partnerships.

And that’s how the Trackchairs came to be — a $25,000 donation from Phillips 66 that allowed the city to buy the chairs, which are similar to typical motorized wheelchairs but have tank treads instead of wheels, allowing them to have stability and versatility on a wide variety of terrain.

And that’s how Lewis, of Tulsa, got to see the Keystone Ancient Forest for the first time Tuesday afternoon.

“We value being a member of this community, said Phillips 66 Area Supervisor Terry Red Leaf.

“And especially we’re pleased to support this opportunity to help the city of Sand Springs make their parks and trails more accessible to visitors with physical disabilities.”

For their part, city officials are excited “to be able to offer our citizens who do have disabilities equal access to our park properties, specifically the Keystone Ancient Forest,” said City Manager Mike Carter.

“We think that’s a great start to this, but we would love to see more of them (the Trackchairs) in the future. We would certainly be interested if there’s anybody who would like to contribute to that effort.”

City Park Operations Manager Joe Medlin said the two chairs will be available by reservation, and reservations can be made by calling the Keystone Ancient Forest at 918-246-7795 or by going online to bit.ly/KAFtrackchairs.

“We have a great group of trail ambassadors that are volunteers who work with our forest coordinator,” Medlin said. They’ll help assist on the trails getting people out and about navigating the trails.”

He said about 75% of the trails in the nationally recognized cross-timbers forest will be accessible with the Trackchairs.

No one is happier about that than Lewis, who said he had seen the Trackchairs online before and dreamed of using one.

“I tell my friends and my mom I’d love to have one of those because I love the outdoors, so when this opportunity came up today to come out here and try this, I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah. Most definitely. I’m there.’”

But Lewis recognizes this as not just an opportunity for himself but for all kinds of people with a variety of disabilities.

“To think about the possibility of someone being able to experience the outdoors and be free in a way they never thought would be possible, that makes me excited because that will show them with the help of other people around them and then with the technology like this, all things are possible,” he said.

“It will encourage them to dream bigger dreams in their own life, I hope.”

Lewis is something of an expert on achieving dreams.

Through a program called Ainsley’s Angels as well as other avenues for people with disabilities, he has completed triathlons, marathons and even three 100-mile races.

He plays bocce ball through Paralympics.

He has his own podcast — called Find Another Way — and his own YouTube channel.

He’s a motivational speaker and an active advocate for people with disabilities.

And now he’s a Keystone Ancient Forest ambassador, complete with an official hat and shirt.

Edwards said he hoped Lewis would be out at the preserve often and encourage others with disabilities to try out the chairs, and Lewis readily agreed.

“Our challenges don’t define who we are. They’re just something we deal with,” he said. “But this technology opens these trails to everybody, no matter what your challenge.

“I can see the outdoors in a way that wouldn’t be possible in my normal motorized chair.”

