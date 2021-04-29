 Skip to main content
Dr. Bruce Dart describes two key COVID-19 metric thresholds that would raise concerns if crossed as mask mandate sunsets
Dr. Bruce Dart describes two key COVID-19 metric thresholds that would raise concerns if crossed as mask mandate sunsets

Councilor Kara Joy McKee (copy) (copy) (copy)

McKee

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World file

City councilor plans to hold weekly COVID-19 briefings with health officials

Dr. Bruce Dart on Thursday morning laid out certain data thresholds that if breached would elicit concern from the Tulsa Health Department as society transitions toward a better new normal and the city's mask mandate expires.

Dart discussed those metrics during City Councilor Kara Joy McKee's first weekly virtual COVID-19 session on her professional Facebook page. Dubbed "KJ's Data Dive with Doctors," McKee each week plans to speak with health experts to help keep the public abreast of what's happening locally regarding COVID-19.

McKee asked THD's executive director which data made him feel comfortable supporting the mask ordinance sunset on Friday.

Dart responded that COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county were at 58 patients on Wednesday, down tremendously from 400 to 500 in January and February amid worries that the pandemic might overwhelm the hospital system.

He noted that THD would grow concerned if the county's weekly case total climbed above 500 for two consecutive weeks, noting that the state only releases that data once a week now.

Tulsa County's weekly case count has been solidly below 500 since mid-March. The recent high was 428 reported April 21, a timeline which Dart said fits with Easter holiday gatherings.

The lowest weekly case count since June was reported Wednesday, with 276 in Tulsa County.

"I think the case numbers are trending the right way," Dart said.

Dart said THD also would become concerned if the positivity rate tops 10% again, noting that it was well above 20% during some of the worst stretches of the pandemic.

Oklahoma's positivity rate has remained below 5% since mid-March except for a week in early April that hit 7.2%, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

"Our positivity rate continues to be low, which is phenomenal," Dart said.

THD also is testing sewage outflow for viral particles. Dart said the county remains below the threshold that would indicate more widespread community transmission is returning.

He also highlighted THD's ZIP code map, which since March has been predominantly yellow for moderate COVID-19 risk.

"The data is looking very, very good," Dart said. "That's why I prefaced in our opening comments. It's looking very good, but if people get complacent and they take their foot off the gas, we'll see those numbers turn back up.

"That's why it's important that just because the mask mandate is sunsetting doesn't mean this is over. It doesn't mean you should not bring your mask when you leave that front door."

McKee launched the weekly series in response to Tulsa's expiring mask mandate to help better inform Tulsa County residents of trends and the situation because the pandemic is ongoing.

She also had hoped to establish triggers or metrics that, if met, would automatically reinstate the mask ordinance — not relying so heavily on whether the hospital system might collapse.

Mayor GT Bynum was asked March 24 if there any plans to change mask requirements for those with vaccines

corey.jones@tulsaworld.com

