Downtown Tulsa's 'tent city' seems to be growing again as homeless encampments close down in other areas

Downtown Tulsa’s homeless encampment seems to be growing again, rebounding from a cold snap that reduced the “tent city’s” population earlier in the year, officials said.

Roughly 36 people are camping this week on the sidewalks along Archer Street and Elwood Avenue in the northwest corner of downtown, near The Salvation Army and other social service agencies, officials said.

That’s fewer people than last September, when Tulsa police told campers to “move on” after receiving numerous complaints from the public, officials said. But the encampment has grown since February, when dangerously cold weather pushed many of the campers into shelters, officials said.

The sidewalk camp’s visibility makes the city’s homelessness problem seem worse than it really is, said Becky Gligo, executive director of the nonprofit Housing Solutions. Other homeless encampments have disappeared from underpasses, wooded lots and other less-visible places, she said.

“It got smaller, and then it got bigger again because of the displacement from other parts of town,” Gligo said. “What happens is that people who are unable to access the shelters will often camp in that area because they can still access services. So they can get food, water, case management, even if they can’t get into the shelter itself.”